Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
117.50 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
117 
Lot Square Ft.
4348 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 