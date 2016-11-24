Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JOHNSON, LINDA B. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
67.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
67 
Lot Square Ft.
2680 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 