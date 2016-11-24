Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4000 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
51.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5508 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1000
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1911
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2000
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2000
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2000
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2000
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 