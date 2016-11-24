Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NORTHEAST SHORES DEVELOPMENT C 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
80.00 
Legal Frontage
91.00 
Average Depth
80 
Lot Square Ft.
5840 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 