Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
R & K TAVERN INVESTMENTS, INC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
83.00 
Legal Frontage
54.00 
Average Depth
83 
Lot Square Ft.
4482 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 