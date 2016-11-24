Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
REEDER PROPERTIES INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SAN 
Electricity
Acreage
0.03500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
46.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
46 
Lot Square Ft.
1518 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 