Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
796 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
105.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15126 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1965
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
460
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
796
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 