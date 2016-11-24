Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
About your information and the public record.
Map
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- MOORE, KENDELL G.
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 2
- 2 Bedroom
- 1
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 9
- Units of Ref.
- 3
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 4987
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.11500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 134.00
- Legal Frontage
- 38.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5025
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1198
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1930
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2591
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 8
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 24
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 1198
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1296
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1296
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2396
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND