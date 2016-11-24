Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MOORE, KENDELL G. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4987 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
134.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5025 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1198
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2591
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1198
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1296
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1296
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2396
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 