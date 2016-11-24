Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BROWN, CAROLYN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3516 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6300 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
879
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1756
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1756
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1756
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1756
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 