Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
39076 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
27009 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.70200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
125.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
30561 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1933
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7097
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
40

Building Use

Area
7097
Use Description
CHURCH-FIN BSMT
Description
BMT
Area
7097
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
204
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1956
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6052
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Amenity

Measure
204
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
6052
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
1ST
Area
5604
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1956
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7023
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
6203
Use Description
CHURCH-FIN BSMT
Description
BMT
Area
7023
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST
 