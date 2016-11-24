Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BERNES-JETER, ALBERTA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
99.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
99 
Lot Square Ft.
3267 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 