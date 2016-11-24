Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BORECKY, SUSAN M 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
118.00 
Legal Frontage
29.40 
Average Depth
118 
Lot Square Ft.
3422 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 