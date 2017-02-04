Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 008

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 837637)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    Polish Roman Catholic Union of America Successor by Merger to Alliance of Poles of America, plaintiff vs. Michael A Klymiuk, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 30th day of January,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day. The below premises cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of the appraised value at the first offering. If this offering does not sell, it shall again be offered for sale, with no reserve, at the same time and at the same place, on

    Monday, the 13th day of February,

    2017, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 132-15-037

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a a brick commercial building with apartments and garage, located at 3876-3878 East 71st Street, in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $50,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $33,334.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    Brian J. Green, Attorney.

    Jan7-14-21, 2017

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6096 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
72.60 
Legal Frontage
51.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3755 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1000
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3287
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2809
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3287
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1966
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
843
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 