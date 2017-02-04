Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 011

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 861229)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    U.S. Bank National Association, plaintiff vs. Michael E. Berning, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 6th day of February,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day. The below premises cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of the appraised value at the first offering. If this offering does not sell, it shall again be offered for sale, with no reserve, at the same time and at the same place, on

    Tuesday, the 21st day of February,

    2017, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 017-16-144

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a brick apartment building with two car garage, located at 10403 Thrush Avenue, in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $70,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $46,667.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    Joshua J. Epling, Attorney.

    Jan14-21-28, 2017

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
4176 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
51073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4640 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1044
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1927
Effective Age
1972
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2088
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
33
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2088
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2088
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2088
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 