Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DETROIT SHOREWAY REALTY PARTNE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
51.90 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
4305 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 