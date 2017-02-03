Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WHITT, ANTHONY D 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
88.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
88 
Lot Square Ft.
3080 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 