Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOWARD, BRADY & LINDA D 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5644 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5560 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1008
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1008
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1008
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1008
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1008
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1937
Effective Age
1942
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3276
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
3276
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 