Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WOODSON, ALLEN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
4551 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 