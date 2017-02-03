Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILSON, ANNETTE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
4200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 