Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TERRACE CELESTIA LTD, 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.23400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
309.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
309 
Lot Square Ft.
10197 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 