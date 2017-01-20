Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BROOKS, WILLIE RONALD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
50.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
50 
Lot Square Ft.
1750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 