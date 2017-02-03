Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
1F 
Zoning Use
1F-5 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1359 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
125.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1959
Effective Age
1961
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
1359
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1359
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

