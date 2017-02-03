Parcel

Land

Building 1 Owner Class C Road Type PV Water MUN Gas Y Sewer SNS Electricity Y 1 Bedroom 0 2 Bedroom 0 3 Bedroom 0 More Bedroom 0 Efficiencies 0 Units of Ref. 0 Zoning Code 1F Zoning Use 1F-5 Tax Disrtict 30 Use Area 1359 Tax Abatement Tax Description AUTO REPAIR GARAGE Neighborhood 27073 Total Buildings 1 Acreage 0.34400 Land Use PRIMARY Legal Depth 0.00 Legal Frontage 125.70 Average Depth 0 Lot Square Ft. 15000 Lot Shape Topography LV Building Information AC Percent 0 Average Unit Size 0 Basement Type SLB Canopy 0 Condition F Construction Class C Date Built 1959 Effective Age 1961 Exterior Walls CB Floor Area 1359 Freezer/Cooler 0 Freight Elevator 0 Heat Type FHA Mezzinine Area 0 Night Deposit 0 Bathroooms 0 Living Units 0 Single Fixtures 5 Toilet Rooms 0 Total Fixtures 5 Office Area 0 Passenger Elevator 0 Retail Area 0 Sprinkler N Total Story Height 1 Wall Height 14 Building Use Area 1359 Use Description COMM SERVICE GARAGE Description 1ST

Cama Data Not Available for this property.