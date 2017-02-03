Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
EVERGREEN HOMES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.23900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
143.00 
Legal Frontage
73.00 
Average Depth
142 
Lot Square Ft.
10411 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 