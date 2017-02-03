Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
17760 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.28900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1913
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
8880
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
5
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
8880
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
8880
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
8880
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 