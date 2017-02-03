Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PHOENIX CAPITAL GROUP, LTD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6678 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
27077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
835
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
3339
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
32
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
3339
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3339
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3339
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 