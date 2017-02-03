Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
12200 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.32100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
12200
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
12200
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 