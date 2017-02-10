Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 015

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 834219A Alias)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    Tomeka Gillespie, plaintiff vs. James H. Clopton, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 6th day of March,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day. The below premises cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of the appraised value at the first offering. If this offering does not sell, it shall again be offered for sale, with no reserve, at the same time and at the same place, on

    Monday, the 20th day of March,

    2017, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 138-11-033, 138-11-034

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a brick and frame commercial building with parking, located at 13411 & 13501 Miles Avenue (#1), in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $45,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $30,000.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    James A. Zaffiro, Attorney.

    Feb11-18-25, 2017

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2880 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
122.70 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4920 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1948
Effective Age
1952
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1440
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1440
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1440
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
162.40 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8100 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 