Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
US BANK NA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
8400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 