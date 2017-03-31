Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BENTON, BETTY J 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
141.00 
Legal Frontage
37.50 
Average Depth
141 
Lot Square Ft.
5217 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 