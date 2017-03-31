Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HUNTER, KELLY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
157.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
157 
Lot Square Ft.
5181 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 