Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
D T PROPERTY INVESTMENTS, LLC 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
139 
Lot Square Ft.
5560 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 