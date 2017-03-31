Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
Map
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- ELBIALY, KOTB
- Class
- R
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- Acreage
- 0.11600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 126.00
- Legal Frontage
- 53.50
- Average Depth
- 126
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5040
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 696
- Basement Type
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VP
- Construction Class
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- Floor Area
- 1392
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 10
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Total Story Height
- 0
- Wall Height
- 8
Building Use
- Area
- 0
- Use Description
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1392
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1392
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND