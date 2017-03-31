Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ELBIALY, KOTB 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
126.00 
Legal Frontage
53.50 
Average Depth
126 
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
696
Basement Type
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
Floor Area
1392
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
0
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
0
Use Description
Description
BMT
Area
1392
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1392
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 