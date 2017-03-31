Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
G.C.R. COVENTRY PARK LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
42 
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
42 
Zoning Code
U2-H3 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
32216 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
GARDEN APTS 40+ U 
Neighborhood
28048 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.90000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
190.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
39214 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
763
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1956
Effective Age
1965
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6169
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
21
Living Units
21
Single Fixtures
21
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
84
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
4062
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2187
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
6049
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
6049
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 