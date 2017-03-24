Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JENKINS, KARLA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
129.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
129 
Lot Square Ft.
5160 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 