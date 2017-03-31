Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
29579 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.37100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
16140 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6550
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
6550
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST
Area
6550
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
Area
6550
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
9929
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
9929
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST
 