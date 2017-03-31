Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DONSHIRS PROPERTY CORP 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
21 
Zoning Code
U1 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
18772 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
55.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6390 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
782
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4693
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
21
Living Units
21
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
63
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
600
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
2347
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2347
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
4693
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
9386
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 