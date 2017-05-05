Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 015

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 851759 Alias)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    Keybank National Association, plaintiff vs. Muhammad Mosque #18, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 1st day of May,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 137-17-023

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a brick commercial building (public worship), located at 3790 East 131st Street, in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $26,500.00

    Minimum Bid: $17,667.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    Tami Hart Kirby, Attorney.

    Apr8-15-22, 2017

Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MUHAMMAD MOSQUE NO. 18 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4410 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.20900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9120 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
441
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4410
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
4410
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-DSP
Description
BMT
Area
3969
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
441
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 