Sale No. 080

SHERIFF’S SALE

(Case No. CV 16 858787 Alias)

The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation as Agent for the City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, plaintiff vs. Cedar-Coventry, Ltd., et al., defendants,

The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

Monday, the 1st day of May,

2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

Permanent Parcel No. 684-01-039

For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

The above described property is further known as a vacant lot, located at 1691 Coventry Road, in the City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Per Local Rule 27, a deposit is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

If the Property is not sold for want of a minimum bid, the Property will be transferred to the Plaintiff as if the same was transferred by all owners in title to the Plaintiff in lieu of foreclosure as provided in R.C. 5722.10.

Please note: The minimum bid is the sum of the taxes, penalties, interests, costs and assessments due and payable on the Property, the total cost incurred by Plaintiff, and any associated costs and interest as authorized by law.

LAND BANK Property

Minimum Bid: $40,483.02

Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

Stephen J. Crawford, Attorney.

Apr8-15-22, 2017