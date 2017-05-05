Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 036

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 820775 Alias)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    VFC Partners 10 LLC, plaintiff vs. Joseph Harper, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Tuesday, the 30th day of May,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 648-23-017, 648-23-032

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a brick and frame commercial building with attached three car garage, located at 26191 Euclid Avenue, in the City of Euclid, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $120,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $80,000.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    John J. Rutter, Attorney.

    May6-13-20, 2017

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JOSEPH, HARPER 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
410 
Use Area
7140 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
21479 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.37700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
270.00 
Legal Frontage
61.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
16422 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
160
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1960
Effective Age
1969
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
3000
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
15
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
160
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
3000
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3000
Use Description
BARS-TAVERNS
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1140
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1964
Effective Age
1974
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
1140
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1140
Use Description
COM STGE GARAGE BSMT
Description
BMT
Area
1140
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
