    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 848880)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    National Credit Union Administration Board Acting in its Capacity as Liquidating Agent for St. Paul Croatian Federal Credit Union, plaintiff vs. Vlatko Dujmovic, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 5th day of June,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 104-06-023

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a commercial building with apartments, located at 5379 St. Clair Avenue, in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $100,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $66,667.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    Robert E. Goff, Attorney.

    May13-20-27, 2017

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3922 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
25079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
980
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1961
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1470
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1961
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
1961
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 