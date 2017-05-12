Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 037

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 856643 Alias)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    Great West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, plaintiff vs. Bear Creek Properties Co. Limited Partnership, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 5th day of June,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 813-02-003, 813-04-062, 813-05-001

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a a brick commercial building, located at 22771 and 22737 Rockside Road, in the City of Bedford, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $1,,000000.00

    Minimum Bid: $666,667.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    Tami Hart Kirby, Attorney.

    May13-20-27, 2017

Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
B3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
630 
Use Area
100694 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMUNITY SHOP CNTR 
Neighborhood
41081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.15000 
Land Use
WASTELAND 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
93665 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
Acreage
8.65000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
376776 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
4338
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1993
Effective Age
1995
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
74644
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
21

Building Amenity

Measure
4338
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
74644
Use Description
MARKET
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
4514
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1996
Effective Age
1998
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
19550
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
22
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Amenity

Measure
4514
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
19550
Use Description
CMTY-SHOP-CN
Description
1ST
Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
B3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
630 
Use Area
37340 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STRIPCNTR 4+U>7500SF 
Neighborhood
41081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
91476 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1997
Effective Age
1999
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
37340
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
18

Building Use

Area
37340
Use Description
NBHD-SHOP-CN
Description
1ST
Owner
 
Class
LW 
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
 
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LISTED WITH 
Neighborhood
Total Buildings
 