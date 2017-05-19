Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
4448 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
51075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
41.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1112
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2224
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2224
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2224
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2224
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 