Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
OROSZ, JAMES A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.21100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
153.00 
Legal Frontage
60.30 
Average Depth
153 
Lot Square Ft.
9180 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 