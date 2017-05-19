Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
5030 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
50175 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7920 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 