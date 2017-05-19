Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SGR PROPERTIES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4251 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
25.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
1418
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1418
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1353
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
740
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
365
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
740
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
740
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 