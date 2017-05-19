Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NAJJAR, NASER & ELALOUL, SAMIR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
Acreage
2.09000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
396.00 
Legal Frontage
64.00 
Average Depth
396 
Lot Square Ft.
91040 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 