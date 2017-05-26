Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 004

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 859924 Alias)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Registered Holders of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corporation, plaintiff vs. J & W Five Points, LLC c/o CSC-Lawyers Incorporating service (Corporation Service Company), et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 19th day of June,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 115-16-002, 115-16-009 and 115-16-014

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a A Brick Commercial Building with Parking, located at 1010-30 East 152nd Street, in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $290,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $193,334.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    David J. Dirisamer, Attorney.

    May27Jun3-10, 2017

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
J & W FIVE POINTS ASSOCIATES, 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SC 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STRIPCNTR 4+U>7500SF 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
6.25900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
416.30 
Legal Frontage
479.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
272633 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1935
Effective Age
1951
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
12919
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
12919
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
12919
Use Description
NBHD-SHOP-CN
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1965
Effective Age
1974
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
35505
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
15

Building Use

Area
35505
Use Description
NBHD-SHOP-CN
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1994
Effective Age
1996
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
12972
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
12972
Use Description
NBHD-SHOP-CN
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1996
Effective Age
1996
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
11872
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
9
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
11872
Use Description
NBHD-SHOP-CN
Description
1ST

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

 