Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SHERWOOD, DANIEL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
174.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
174 
Lot Square Ft.
6960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 