Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HULSINGER, CONSTANCE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
139.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
139 
Lot Square Ft.
4865 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 