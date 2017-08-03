Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HSBC BANK USA, N.A. TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
1F 
Zoning Use
1F-5 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1920 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3150 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 